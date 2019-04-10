Summer vacation: Enjoy family holidays to these wellness retreats

By Vijay Kumar Karai

One question that always bothers parents is about what to do with kids during summer vacations. Many kids go camping, visit family or enroll in special classes designed for children. But no matter what their schedule is like, either they have plenty of time to themselves or have heavily action-packed days; summertime is a perfect holiday time for family bonding. It’s a time to follow interests, discover new passions, and set the foundation stone for stronger family bonding.

Some award-winning family spa centres have a variety of treatments which parents can opt for, while children enjoy themselves in the kids’ club or enjoy mini-treatments. Here’s a look at some of the locations which are perfect for a summer getaway:

Vythiri Village in Kerala

Vythiri is a small town and tourist destination located in the Wayanad district in the Indian state of Kerala, fondly referred to as ‘God’s Own Country’ and one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in Asia. For an action-packed family activity holiday, one can try out a variety of activities in idyllic and lush green surroundings, like zip line, morning walks, stream walk, cycling, yoga and campfire, so that one is not left twiddling one’s thumbs.

One can alternatively explore a range of exciting activities and watch kids discover new hobbies on a family holiday. The resort has many children-oriented facilities wherein one can engage themselves for hours at a stretch. Vythiri Village has two swimming pools for children, cycling, archery, 12 D cinema, hanging bridge, waterfall, paintball shooting, indoor games such as carrom, table tennis, chess and not to forget ever in demand an upmarket play-station. The resort caters to children of all ages and has a play area to keep them occupied while one enjoys the luxurious treats offered for adults.

Poovar Island Resort in Kerala

Located on the South-Western tip of India, the Poovar Island Resort is famed for its awe-inspiring and unique natural beauty in Kerala. An equable climate, tranquil beaches, stretches of soothing backwaters; lush hill stations and exotic wildlife are the major attractions of this beautiful land.

Poovar Island Resort welcomes children from age of six years and above. The pool remains a favourite location among guests, be it to swim, just sunbathe or spend sometime reading. The resort also houses a pool for children to enjoy themselves in a supervised environment while parents/guardians are undergoing treatment. They have a host of other activities for children to keep them away from getting bored as well. One can enjoy Ayurvedic treatments in tranquillity, without having to leave children behind in order to enjoy this vacation!

Atmantan

An international luxury, health and wellness resort in India located near Mumbai, Atmantan offers sessions in Ayurveda, spa, fitness and yoga. Nestled on a unique crystal hill, Atmantan spans 42 acres of lush green valley and has its abode in the majestic Sahyadris, overlooking the Mulshi Lake. They attract visitors from across various cultural backgrounds to indulge in a pampering spa holiday.

Guests must be 18 years or older to check in at Atmantan. Teenagers, however, above the age of 14 are welcome to accompany their parent/guardian to the resort. Teens have access to all group activities and can avail the spa treatments, sauna, steam and pool facilities with the written consent of their guardian. Group activities include Laughter Therapy, Pilates, Indoor Pool, Yoga, Horticulture, TRX etc. These are scheduled activities and all retreat guests have complimentary access to them.

Whether teens enjoy keeping active, relaxing in the spa, hiking or playing sports, it offers a chance to enjoy some quality time together on family holidays.

Niramaya

This beach resort, perched on a dramatic cliff-edge flanked by secluded beaches celebrates its natural surroundings. A Relais & Chateaux property, this Kerala Ayurveda resort is dotted with traditional heritage cottages that nestle in the shade of breezy coconut palms. Whether by the pool or at the restaurants, guests staying at this resort can savour views of the Arabian Sea. Children are offered activities that include pottery classes, bicycle riding, carom board, ludo, chess, towel art, mehndi designing, glass painting, paper art/Origami, coffee painting, milking cows, besides access to a kids’ pool, library, garden walks, cooking classes, etc.

One can indulge in long walks on the secluded beaches, or take a dip in the rock-cut infinity pool at this Kerala beach resort. Guests are encouraged to discover the destination bringing forth the region’s remarkable culture. Soak in the history, experience a private tour of the local fish market or ride the famed backwaters there is enough for everyone in the family.

Shreyas

Situated just an hour’s drive from the Bangalore International Airport, Shreyas is a sprawling oasis of green. With only 12 cottages spread over 25 acres of landscaped greenery, water bodies and organic gardens, they offer complimentary stay for kids of eight years and below and charge a nominal amount for older children. The architecture and interiors are a confluence of traditional and modern, with tiled roofs, antique doorways and stone pillars with contemporary interiors. Some of the facilities include outdoor space for kids to play and run around, swimming pool, cricket bowling machine, home theatre, nature walk, child-friendly menu on request and nanny facility at an extra cost.

If one’s children are suffering from anger management issues, it takes a toll on parents as there is a feeling of helplessness. One can try yoga and meditation. For instance, play chants in the car while travelling. The trick, though, is to not force anything, but set an example of how to channelise their energies through actions. Holidays are the best time to inculcate such habits.

Holidays closer to home offer a good value break, while compared to foreign locations, featuring a range of activities. Luxury family holidays, tailor-made to suit one’s entire family encompasses activities like sports in Bali, fitness apps in Sri Lanka, or an Ayurvedic treatment in Kerala. Enjoy some well-deserved family time with a range of fun-filled group activities.

(The writer is Founder & CEO, AyurUniverse.)