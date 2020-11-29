Stressing on the importance of early years, Kate Middleton answers questions for parents

Speaking about her own childhood, Middleton said she "loved spending time outside" and that has stuck with her for her whole life. (Source: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal)

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton recently took to her official Instagram account to answer some important questions on the early years of childhood. The mother of three has, in the past, spoken on the importance of raising kids in a healthy environment, on foundational years, and on parenting. In fact, early years has been a topic she has been most passionate about.

Titled ‘Early Years Q&A’, the post caption read: “Thank you so much to everyone who submitted a question on the early years throughout the week. We’ve seen such an incredible response, touching on so many different aspects of the early years.

“This is just the start of the conversation, and we look forward to continuing it in the months and years ahead.”

Explaining the concept of early years, the duchess said it is “from pregnancy through to the age of five, so through to children starting school”.

She said she is often asked what got her interested in the early years. “I think people assume that because I am a parent, that’s why I have taken interest in the early years. I think this really is bigger than that. This isn’t just about happy, healthy children. This is about society… Right from the early days, meeting lots of people who are suffering with addiction or poor mental health and hearing time and time again, that their troubles now in adulthood stem right back from early childhood experience…” she said.

According to international news reports, Middleton has been researching the importance of early years of a child’s life, speaking with experts and families across the UK. And she recently unveiled the findings of her nationwide study.

Speaking about her own childhood, she said she “loved spending time outside” and that has stuck with her for her whole life.

