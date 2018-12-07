Spend quality time with your children to make them feel secure

By Pooja Duggal

Children need your time and emotional presence more than anything else. Here is why it’s important to spend quality time with your children.

Strengthen your bond

One of the best ways to build a real connection with your child is by spending quality time with them. This not only builds memories of your time together, but helps them develop trust and a sense of security.

Help them build self-esteem

When you spend time with your children, they feel they’re important. This helps them develop a sense of self-worth and self-esteem, which is important for a person to succeed in life.

Shape them into wise human beings

I often say this world won’t be a better place until we start raising our children right. Well, don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying parents these days are raising their kids the wrong way, but due to the hectic lifestyle, parents are often not able to ‘instill’ their children with the ‘good values’ they ‘preach’ about. Children are like sponges, they absorb what’s around them. Behave the way you want your children to behave, and spend enough time with them so they can pick it up.

Communication skills

One of the most important soft skills so important in today’s world is communication skills. The way a person talks and presents himself/herself can make a mountain of difference in determining their success and happiness quotient later in life. If you’re thinking that a personality development class could take care of it, you’re mistaken. A personality development class might turn your child into an amazing orator but only a parent can help a child be emotionally expressive. When you hear our child out, they develop the confidence to express their emotions. A quality that’s very important for one’s emotional health.

Improve their learning curve

When you spend time with your children, you are able to identify their strengths and the areas where they need improvement. By spending time with them you can help your kids polish their skills and overcome the difficulties they are facing in any sphere.

(The writer is Health Coach, Founder & CEO, Healthhunt.in.)