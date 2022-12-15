Watch: When Soha Ali Khan danced with daughter Inaaya, set parenting goals

Spending time and doing fun activities together is an important aspect of parenting. If you thinking of planning some fun activities with your children, you can surely take cues from actor Soha Ali Khan.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared an adorable story with her daughter as they both danced their hearts out on Bruno Mars’ Count on me.

Soha donned a floral printed top and teamed it with black jeans while Inaaya wore a baby pink dress. The duo started with some basic twisting, quickly moving to jumps followed by a round of salsa. The video will surely leave you in awe.

“Totally worth rushing to squeeze this into my day,” Soha captioned the post and we agree with her.

Earlier also, the duo was spotted having a fun workout session together. In the video, Soha showed an innovative way to workout while also keeping Inaaya engaged. She performed a few simple exercises without using any equipment.

She did a set of squats with Inaaya along with partner plank claps with her little workout buddy. Actor and husband Kunal Kemmu showered his appreciation on the post by leaving a ‘❤️’ as a comment on Soha’s post.

“Parenting can be all-consuming but don’t let it come in the way of your workout #workoutmotivation #fitnessgoals #noexcuses,” she captioned the video.

When it comes to her parenting responsibilities, the actor has often candidly opened up about her struggles as well. Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, she had said, “Well, [Inaaya] understands that the both of us have to be away from her for a certain stretch of time and she understands a little bit of the jobs that we do, she is just really good at letting you go to work.”

However, she said, “It’s difficult because sometimes I hardly see her for two whole days. When I come home, she’s gone to school or to do one of her numerous extracurricular classes.”

“We are trying hard to be there for her, she wants someone to read her books and do the things that only family members can do,” she added.

