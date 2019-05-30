Smriti Irani and other women MPs who are balancing motherhood with politics

Making one’s mark as a woman politician in a field that is highly dominated by men is a commendable feat on its own. Their efforts have paid off with the 17th Lok Sabha recording the highest number of women representatives. As gruelling as the profession can be, there are many among them who have yet another role to play back home–that of a mother. We bring you some instances of such women politicians who are balancing parenting and politics like a boss:

Advertising

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani, MP from Amethi, has caught people’s attention not just because of her big political victory but also as a doting mother. The proud mother of son Zohr, daughter Zoish and step-daughter Shanelle regularly shares pictures of her children on social media. She recently took to the platform to congratulate them on their board exam results, “inspite of challenges”.

10 th board results out . Daughter scored 82% . Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 6, 2019

Also Read| ‘Working mothers are 18 per cent more stressed than others’

Maloth Kavitha

Maloth Kavitha is the first tribal woman from Mahabubabad, Telangana, to become an MP, while juggling roles as a minister and mother to Nayan Maloth and Mahathi Maloth.

Poonam Mahajan

Even as Poonam Mahajan, MP from Mumbai North Central, is taking challenges head on in her political journey, the mother of kids Aadya Rao Vajendla and Avika Rao Vajendla makes sure to spend quality time with them, from celebrating festivals together to working on school projects. And her pictures with her children on social media are proof.

Locket Chatterjee

Locket Chatterjee, MP from Hooghly, began her career as an actress and then moved on to politics, all while raising her son Prem. “I used to do everything on my own, that is work plus managing my home…But I definitely make it a point to make some family time,” she was quoted as saying.