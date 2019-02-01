This single dad is winning hearts with his viral Post-it notes on parenting

A single father-of-two’s Post-it notes, which he shared on social media, have been going viral.

Chris Illuminati, a stay-at-home dad, realised he had to vent out his frustrations as a parent while raising his kids. Instead of long rants, he decided to express himself through colourful Post-it notes.

“I wrote down even the simplest of tasks and pinned it to my bulletin board,” Illuminati, who is now dating a woman with “two awesome-as-hell kids” wrote on his website. “Hopefully, new and veteran parents will find the words of wisdom in these notes helpful. If not, you’re on your own. Honestly, with parenting, you’re always on your own! But that’s half the fun,” he added.

Take a look at some of Post-it notes every parent will relate to: