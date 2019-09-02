Shahid’s stepfather Rajesh Khattar welcomes baby at 52. Here’s what to keep in mind for late fatherhood

Shahid Kapoor’s stepfather and Ishaan Khattar’s father Rajesh Khattar recently welcomed his baby boy Vanraj Krishna at the age of 52 with his wife Vandana Sajnani.

Talking about becoming a father to a boy who was reportedly conceived after multiple miscarriages, IVFs, IUI and surrogacy, Rajesh said in an interview, “For me, becoming a father at 50-plus was another challenge, but then, I am neither the first one, nor the last in this category. Of course, age is always a concern, as babies need energetic parents, but seeing Vandana struggle over the years to have a baby, I didn’t want to come in her way.”

Rajesh is among many other fathers in the country who are opting for late fatherhood despite taboos around the biological clock. The reasons could range from career obligations to financial challenges. With greater awareness about parenting, many couples are making sure they are absolutely prepared to take up the responsibility before planning a baby.

Late fatherhood can have its pros and cons. With the increase in average life expectancy, fathers can expect to be around until their child grows up. By 40-50s, one tends to be more patient and find the right perspective on life, which can benefit their parenting approach too. For many, however, the generation gap becomes a problem among other challenges.

For those men, who are considering late fatherhood, here are some things to keep in mind, as suggested by parenting consultant and founder, What Parents Ask, Dr Debmita Dutta, before you embark on the journey.

1. Physical fitness

Parenting is a very demanding job in terms of physical fitness. You have to run around a lot for the child, especially during his or her early years. Children expect parents to play with them and take them out, among other things. Like Rajesh said in the interview, “I am a staunch believer that every child is born with his own destiny and I would want to do everything possible for my kids for as long as I am around.”

2. Financial stability

Finances are usually not a problem by this time because you are well-settled by this age, which is a big advantage.

3. Open-mindedness

You will be bringing up a child who is at least two generations younger. To overcome that, you need to be more open-minded to understand your child better, to help you bond.

4. Finding a peer group

Most of your friends might have children who are teenagers or adults by now. So, you will have to find a new circle of peers who also have toddlers like you. You may not be instantly accepted in that group either. So, be mentally prepared for that.

