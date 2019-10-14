For parents like Shahid Kapoor struggling for ‘breathing space’, here are tips to cope

Shahid Kapoor, father to kids Misha and Zain with wife Mira, has often talked about how fatherhood has shaped his life. But like any other parent, the actor too finds it to be “frustrating’ sometimes, he confessed.

In a recent interview, the Kabir Singh star opened up on how he struggles for “breathing space” while taking care of his kids.

Shahid was quoted as saying, “I was pretty self-oriented till I became a parent. Though I believed I was selfless. But when I became a parent, I realised I was actually damn selfish. Now, I don’t put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it’s nice. Sometimes it’s frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it.” The actor, who comes from a blended family, mentioned that he has more appreciation for his parents Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem now.

What Shahid is experiencing is perhaps familiar to most parents, especially those with younger kids. Parents have to be on their toes constantly to look after their little ones, leaving hardly any time for them to take a break from all the responsibilities and relax. While it is only natural to put your child’s priorities before anything else, the process can leave one exhausted. Parental burnout can impact your health, physically and mentally, which, in turn, has its affect on your relationship with your child and family.

Parents need to quit the chase of becoming “perfect” and can follow these tips to deal with parenting stress:

1. Stay healthy

While taking care of your child’s health, make sure you eat healthy too. Take some time out for exercise. Get regular medical checkups done along with your child.

2. Sleep well

A recent study by University of Warwick showed that new parents suffer sleep deprivation up to six years after the birth of their first child. And researchers have long studied the impact of sleep deprivation on parents’ mental health. New moms and dads, therefore, need to establish a sleep routine for themselves at home. In the initial days after childbirth, parents can share baby care duties so that they get adequate sleep.

3. Take out me-time

This is extremely crucial for parents. Even as you juggle duties at home and work, invest some time of the day to pursue your hobbies or interests. Going on vacations or meeting friends can also be rejuvenating. Your partner can take care of the kids meanwhile.

4. Focus on quality, not quantity

Parents need to spend quality time with kids. This means when you are with your little one, you keep aside your phones and other gadgets and participate in activities that both you and your child might enjoy, from storytelling to indoor games.

5. Try to be organised

Maintaining work-life balance is equally important for parenting. Try and plan your week a little in advance and set up systems to help keep yourself up to date.

6. Ask for help

Parenting is an endless task and you are no superhuman. Seeking help from family members and friends to lessen your burden of duties doesn’t make you any less competent as a parent.

