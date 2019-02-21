Shah Rukh Khan to Shirish Kunder: Indian dads show how special the father-child bond is

Parenting is not just a mother’s responsibility but that of the father too. And that’s what fashion and celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker has tried to capture in a photo series titled “Indian Dads”.

Featuring some fathers with their children, the series, which Gowariker did for the Swedish Consulate, Mumbai, aims at showcasing “how being a dad is cool”, to promote equal parenting and gender equality. The series highlights instances of the special bond between a father and his child.

“These pictures are from a series of photos titled ‘Indian Dads’ which I did for the Swedish Consulate Mumbai, to showcase ‘how being a dad is cool’. It was basically to promote #GenderEquality & #EqualParenting,” Gowariker wrote on social media.

The dad-child duos featured in the series also include Shah Rukh Khan with son AbRam Khan, Shirish Kunder with children Anya, Diva and Czar, and photographer Jaideep Oberoi with daughter Samaira, among others.

Take a look at some of the photos from the series: