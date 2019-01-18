Toggle Menu Sections
Shah Rukh Khan is teaching son AbRam the right lesson about sports and life too

Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a picture of himself with son AbRam, holding what looks like a certificate in his hand and a medal around his neck, and shared an inspiring message along with it.

Shah Rukh Khan with his son AbRam (Source: iamsrk/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan seems to be instilling in his children the right values, and his latest social-media post is proof.

The doting father recently shared a picture of himself with son AbRam, holding what looks like a certificate in his hand and a medal around his neck, and shared the perfect mantra, “Winning is only half of it..having fun the other half…Playing is All of it!!”

King Khan’s post is a reminder for all those parents, who tend to stress on getting their child to secure the first position in every competition, from exams to sports. But is that good? Dr Rachna Khanna Singh, HOD-Holistic Medicine & Psychology, Artemis Hospital, told Express Parenting, “We all live in a competitive world, no doubt, but competition should always be healthy. And the process of teaching that starts right at the school level.”

To put too much pressure on a child can also impact his or her health adversely like causing anxiety disorders, among other health issues, warned Dr Singh. A study conducted by researchers at Arizona State University in 2013, had found that children, who are put under too much pressure to succeed, are twice as likely to suffer from anxiety and depression as compared to their peers.

Winning or losing is secondary; what’s more important is participation. “It is impossible to win each and every time. In fact, not many children are taught to accept defeat, which is equally important. It is important for parents to redefine success for children,” suggested Dr Singh.

And that’s where learning sports can help a child. Dr Singh added that it is sports that train a child to accept defeat time and again, and still get back to the field, something that even King Khan agrees with.

