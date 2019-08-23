‘Sport has changed my life’: Serena Williams on how it can benefit girls and boys

Ace tennis player and mother Serena Williams recently spoke about how sports shaped her and said it has “literally changed my life.”

Serena talked about the importance of sports at the Queens of the Future event in New York City. “Sport has literally changed my life. I’m here because of sport. It has given me a lot of confidence, a lot of courage, and a lot of discipline. It’s helped me to be the person that I’ve grown to be today,” she was quoted as saying.

Serena also emphasised that more girls should be encouraged to participate in sports. “I think sport, especially in young ladies’ lives, is incredibly important at whatever level you choose to play at,” she added.

Experts have time and again highlighted the impact of sports on one’s physical and mental health. Through sports, kids can learn fundamental movement skills besides gaining confidence and courage and becoming disciplined, as Serena said. Not to mention how physical activity can reduce the risk of obesity and related illnesses.

A while ago, Sania Mirza also wrote on social media about how sports teaches “sportsmanship, equality, respect and most importantly humanity”.

Sports can have a positive affect on your child’s mental health too. According to a recent study published in the JAMA Network, team sports can protect children from the damages of childhood trauma and increases their mental resilience. It also helps them combat social isolation and loneliness.

So, even if your child does not make a career in sports, he or she should enjoy the sport they play to remain fit and healthy.