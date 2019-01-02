Serena Williams holding her daughter during workout shows she is a hands-on mom

Serena Williams gave birth to her baby girl Olympia in September 2017. Since then, she has, time and again, showed us what a doting mother she is.

This time, the ace tennis player took to social media to drive home a message that every parent out there will relate to.

Serena recently posted a picture of her working out while carrying her baby. She captioned the picture, “As I head into next year it’s not about what we can do it’s what we MUST do as working moms and working dads. Anything is possible. I am getting ready for the first match of the year and my dear sweet baby @olympiaohanian was tired and sad and simply needed mama’s love.”

A while ago, Serena had opened up about she felt like she was not a “good mom”. Serena was going through “postpartum emotions” that is quite common among women after childbirth. It was only after talking to her friends and well-wishers that she realised how her feelings were absolutely normal.

“We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be. However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be. Most of you moms deal with the same thing. Whether stay-at-home or working, finding that balance with kids is a true art. You are the true heroes,” she had expressed.

Parenting is an endless task and the struggle to devote adequate time and energy in it amidst one’s busy life is real. That is not to say that parenting and work cannot go hand-in-hand. One ideally needs to set their priorities right to achieve some balance between the two, which is what Serena’s social media post is proof of.

“So if it means warming up and stretching while holding my baby that’s what #thismama will do,” Serena wrote on social media.

The tennis player also went on to thank fellow mothers and fathers, whose stories have inspired her in her journey of motherhood. “My fellow moms and dads working- or stay home it’s equally as intense- but you inspire me. Hearing your stories makes me know I can do this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she wrote.

