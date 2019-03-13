Sameera Reddy to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Celeb moms who were body-shamed

Actress Sameera Reddy was right when she said that every new mom cannot possibly be like Kareena Kapoor. In a recent interview, the actress slammed trolls who body shame new moms, and said, “There are sexy ones like Kareena Kapoor who come out looking fully hot, and there are people like me who take time (to get back in shape).”

Body shaming a mother begins right from her pregnancy days. New mothers are ‘bump shamed’ by being termed ‘huge’. And later, they are expected to bounce back to shape immediately after delivering the baby. If the physical and psychological challenges during pregnancy aren’t enough, think about how a mother has to endure stressful, sleepless nights to take care of the newborn, while experiencing emotional distress, which reflects on her food habits, lifestyle and her overall health.

Losing post-pregnancy weight is not easy

Even as one appreciates Kareena’s weight-loss journey post delivery, one also needs to keep in mind that losing baby weight is not the same as shedding extra kilos at other times. Sometimes, losing postpartum weight can almost take up to a year. New moms shouldn’t ideally start dieting for at least six weeks postpartum, as per experts, or it could also affect her breast milk supply. For a new mother, her baby is her priority and in this situation, slimming down might not be in her bucket list, at least for the time being.

A woman is often shamed when she does not or cannot become a mother. And even when she does, she is under constant scrutiny, for her body to her duties as a ideal mother. Women tend to be desexualised when pregnant and later, criticised for not regaining their pre-pregnancy body. “It’s shameful. Pregnancy is such a natural process. It’s so beautiful. It took me time to (lose weight) with the first baby. Maybe it’ll take me time with the second baby. But what’s most important is to embrace yourself. And to all trolls: ‘Say what you want guys, I think I have a superpower, I’m giving a birth to a baby’,” Sameera, who is expecting her second baby, added in her interview.

Not just Sameera, here are some other celebrity moms who were body shamed:

1. Neha Dhupia

Slamming a fashion magazine for fat shaming her after her post-pregnancy weight gain, Neha, who recently welcomed a baby girl, wrote on social media, “I don’t owe anyone an explanation because fat-shaming like this doesn’t bother me one bit. But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fat-shaming needs to stop for EVERYONE and not just celebs. As a new mom, I want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So I work out everyday, sometimes twice a day because for me…’Fitness’ is a priority and not ‘fitting into’ society’s standards regarding looks. And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments.”

2. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena too was trolled on social media for her ‘fat’ legs, just nine months after Taimur’s birth, after Karisma Kapoor posted a photo with him on social media.

3. Kim Kardashian

Talking about being body shamed for gaining weight after her first pregnancy, Kim told C Magazine, “I couldn’t help it, and everyone would say, ‘She can’t stop eating.’ I delivered at 180, and they were like, ‘She’s 210 pounds. She’s getting dumped because she’s too fat,’ and all these ridiculous stories. It really took a toll after the fact, when I was losing weight…It changed my mood; it changed who I was; it changed my personality a lot.”

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya, who made stunning public appearances, flaunting her post-pregnancy weight after daughter Aaradhya’s birth, was also body shamed. In an interview with film critic Rajeev Masand, the actress said, “I was able to handle it because I have faced judgement for so long.”