5 witty things Saif Ali Khan said about son Taimur

Saif Ali Khan’s witty comebacks to the frenzy surrounding son Taimur have made headlines time and again, often giving us an impression that not every matter related to a child has to be taken seriously. Here are five things the dad said about Taimur on various occasions:

1. Talking about Taimur’s relationship with Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan’s daughter, Saif said in an interview, “…But Taimur is a gunda. I hope he doesn’t pull her hair (laughs).”

2. Amid the controversies on the viral doll, modelled on Taimur, he had remarked in an interview, “Maybe I should trademark his name…The least they could do is send me one! I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return.”

3. “You see, the most famous man of my family has arrived. I am taking him to swim,” said the Baazaar actor when Taimur entered the room at a promotional event for the film.

4. Talking about how producers often approach him for using Taimur for a film’s promotion, the father said, “My wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) says, ‘Don’t be so cheap. You can’t sell your son (Taimur)’. I am like, ‘Why not? Let’s sell him’. Seriously yaar, he is anyway there on the internet. I am just using this platform to say if anybody has any good nappy ads or anything…at a very reasonable price…it’s not reasonable, it’s quite expensive actually. And, I won’t give him the money also. I’ll give him some cash for his education, I am already giving it to him. And I’ll spend the rest!”

5. “People say it is a really dangerous thing, but so far paparazzi have been quite respectable. Apparently, they take 1500 bucks for a photo of this guy (Taimur). This is what my father-in-law informed me,” Saif said on the popular talk show Koffee with Karan while talking about the paparazzi.