5 witty things Saif Ali Khan said about son Taimur

"My wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) says, 'Don't be so cheap. You can't sell your son (Taimur)'. I am like, 'Why not? Let's sell him'. Seriously yaar, he is anyway there on the internet."

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur (Source: kareenakapoor.arabiiic/Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan’s witty comebacks to the frenzy surrounding son Taimur have made headlines time and again, often giving us an impression that not every matter related to a child has to be taken seriously. Here are five things the dad said about Taimur on various occasions:

1. Talking about Taimur’s relationship with Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan’s daughter, Saif said in an interview, “…But Taimur is a gunda. I hope he doesn’t pull her hair (laughs).”

2. Amid the controversies on the viral doll, modelled on Taimur, he had remarked in an interview, “Maybe I should trademark his name…The least they could do is send me one! I am glad people are benefiting from him. I only ask God for his safety and happiness in return.”

Saif, Kareena and Taimur

3. “You see, the most famous man of my family has arrived. I am taking him to swim,” said the Baazaar actor when Taimur entered the room at a promotional event for the film.

4. Talking about how producers often approach him for using Taimur for a film’s promotion, the father said, “My wife (Kareena Kapoor Khan) says, ‘Don’t be so cheap. You can’t sell your son (Taimur)’. I am like, ‘Why not? Let’s sell him’. Seriously yaar, he is anyway there on the internet. I am just using this platform to say if anybody has any good nappy ads or anything…at a very reasonable price…it’s not reasonable, it’s quite expensive actually. And, I won’t give him the money also. I’ll give him some cash for his education, I am already giving it to him. And I’ll spend the rest!”

5. “People say it is a really dangerous thing, but so far paparazzi have been quite respectable. Apparently, they take 1500 bucks for a photo of this guy (Taimur). This is what my father-in-law informed me,” Saif said on the popular talk show Koffee with Karan while talking about the paparazzi.

