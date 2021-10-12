‘Did our best to entertain them’: How Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes managed quarantine with daughters

Ryan Gosling has kept a rather low profile about his family life. But in a rare interview, he disclosed some details about his daughters, and their experience as a family in the pandemic.

The actor, who has two daughters with Eva Mendes, opened up to GQ about his family life at home during the quarantine period, as he attended an event in Los Angeles for his collaboration with Tag Heuer.

“Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot. So, we did our best to entertain them,” he told the magazine.

The 40-year-old actor added: “I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers.”

Gosling and Mendes, 47, have been together for many years now, bringing up their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, seven, and Amada Lee Gosling, five. The actor said that in the period when he was home with the kids, the parents had to do “dramatic bedtime stories with the voices”.

“Yeah, we spent a lot of our time just doing that,” he told the interviewer.

According to a People report, the actors met on the set of their film The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, and have been together since. They have always been private about their kids, ensuring that they stay away from social media.

Mendes, in fact, had previously acknowledged it in response to a follower’s comment on Instagram, who had asked her why her family is absent on her feed. The actor had said, “I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I’ll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won’t post pictures of our daily life. Since my children are still so little and don’t understand what posting their image really means, I don’t have their consent. And I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent.”

