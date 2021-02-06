Rohit has been extremely supportive from the day I conceived: Anita Hassanandani

"Equal parenting to me is when both parents work as a team, are supportive and proactive to ensure their little one is getting everything they need for a healthy and happy life," the actor said. (Photo: PR handout)

Actor Anita Hassanandani is excited, nervous, and busy making arrangements to welcome her first child with husband Rohit Reddy. Amid all this, she is also making sure that she eats well, follows a routine and enjoys the process. Most importantly, the mother-to-be is trying to raise awareness on the importance of equal parenting. Anita and Rohit also want to create awareness that there really aren’t any ‘dad duties’ and ‘mom duties’ anymore, and that the onus is on both the parents to build a happy and healthy environment for the baby.

In an email interaction with Express Parenting, the actor talked about her journey thus far, her pregnancy cravings, how she has been staying fit, and whether she has mastered the art of changing diapers fast!

Excerpts:

As first-time parents, how are you preparing for the arrival of your baby?

We are nervous, as there are so many things we will experience for the first time and our decisions and choices will shape the future of our little one. We have friends and family guiding us at every step. We keep reading blogs and acquainting ourselves with various things that we should invest in. We are excited and look forward to the beautiful journey.

Between you and your husband Rohit, who is more excited and who is a tad nervous?

We are both equally nervous and excited. We spent nights discussing the prep we should do for our little one. It is a beautiful journey and we both want to make the most of it. #ItTakes2 for a baby’s wholesome development and I’m glad I have Rohit with me. From the day I conceived, he has been extremely supportive and caring. We have bonded more during this period, and believe equal parenting — right from changing diapers, to feeding, to playing with the kid — will make the bond more beautiful with our kid, too.

Looking back at your pregnancy journey, what have been some interesting pieces of advice that you received from loved ones?

I was with Rohit when we were discussing how we would make our child wear a diaper. Being a mother, I was surprised and equally in awe to have Rohit explain all that he learnt through his research and baby-book reading, like how to hold the baby while diapering and how to caress the baby when crying. I was so amused to watch him be hands-on and this is why equal parenting is important as when both work together, there is double the joy, learning and love, which really contributes to a baby’s wholesome development.

We are in the process of following all the advice that we have received. Some we follow regularly now, and some others are yet to be experienced by us. But, we both ensure we stick to the routine that we have made for our baby, and whatever time we can, we divide and dedicate it to our baby.

As a couple, is there anything that has changed for the better in the last few months?

A lot! We have learnt to practise a routine, which is so important, and there’s so much attention to every detail that we give. We have learnt a lot through this entire journey and have become closer. We are spending more and more time with our families, too, even if it is over the phone.

Any parental advice for other expecting mothers on how they can take care of themselves, while also enjoying the journey?

Not just mothers, but fathers as well… I would like to say it is a beautiful journey, please partner in it together to have an empowering future for your child. Parenting equally not only helps nurture a strong bond with your baby, but it will also result in the baby’s wholesome development. The journey is also rewarding.

What does equal parenting mean to you, and why did you think it was important to associate yourself with Pampers’ #ItTakes2 campaign?

Equal parenting to me is when both parents work as a team, are supportive and proactive to ensure their little one is getting everything they need for a healthy and happy life. This is a promise we have made not only to each other, but also to our baby-to-be. Watching the new film by the brand narrated our future moments before they even began and we are so excited! I urge every parent out there to embrace this once-in-a-lifetime journey and pledge to be an equal parent today.

Have you then also mastered the art of changing diapers fast?

[Laughs] Yes! We have practised it so many times, but Rohit is still faster than me. It is equally important one uses the right diaper that is safe for the baby.

Any pregnancy cravings that you have had…

Gulab jamun, loads of ice-cream, chocolate cake, pani puri and milkshake are some of my favourites. But I also indulge in a lot of fruits and coconut water to keep healthy and hydrated.