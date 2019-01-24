Republic Day 2019: Take a family trip to any of these 6 places near Delhi

If you want to escape the traffic and pollution in Delhi and enjoy a peaceful day trip away from the city, here are six nearby getaways that you can consider going to on Republic Day this year.

Botanix Nature Resort

Located at the foothills of Aravalli Hills, this resort is a 30-minute drive from Gurgaon. The theme gardens here can help you de-stress. Families, who are adventure enthusiasts, can take part in activities like cliff jumping, rappelling or ‘trust fall’. One can also experience nature walks or meditate.

Neemrana Fort Palace

Located on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, this is a 15th century fort now turned into a heritage hotel that lets you revel in the glory of the our rich history. With hanging gardens, swimming pools and Ayurvedic spa, Neemrana could be an ideal getaway to detoxify yourselves and enjoy the weekend with your children.

Sultanpur National Park

This bird sanctuary is located at about 50km from Delhi, on the Gurgaon-Farrukhnagar road. A visit to this destination would be a perfect mix of fun and education, where children can watch and learn about a variety of migratory birds that come here during winter. Resident birds here include the common hoopoe, paddyfield pipit, purple sunbird, little cormoran, among others.

Pratapgarh Farms

This farm destination, located in Jhajjar, Haryana, lets you enjoy a peaceful and calm weekend amid nature. With a variety of plant species, mud huts, ponds and cattle all around, the place transports you far from the hustle and bustle of city life. Families can enjoy a camel ride, bullock cart ride or a tractor ride. Children can participate in ethnic games like gilli danda, pitthoo, kanche goli, kabbadi, races and others. They can also learn about several domestic and creative activities like charkha weaving, pagdhi tying, making ghee and butter milk and pottery, to name a few.

Damdama Lake

Located off the Gurgaon-Alwar road near the Aravalli Hills and two-hour-drive from Delhi, this is a nice family picnic spot. You can enjoy adventure activities like boating and rock-climbing here.

Nuh

This small city in Haryana, at about 45km from Gurgaon, is home to a number of monuments and ruins like Ghasera fort, Chui Mal ka Talaab, Nalhar Pandava Shiva Reservoir, temple of Hathor and some tombs. Get your child to know more about the country’s history as you stroll around the area.