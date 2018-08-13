Remembering Sridevi: What she said on being a mom

Sridevi is known to have been a doting mother to her daughters. (Source: sridevi.kapoor/Instagram) Sridevi is known to have been a doting mother to her daughters. (Source: sridevi.kapoor/Instagram)

On Sridevi’s birth anniversary, we look at some of the late actress’ memorable quotes on motherhood.

Sridevi’s unmatched acting skills have always won appreciation from all, and the diva continues to rule our hearts even today. The late actress, however, is not just remembered for her contribution to movies but also for being a doting mother to her children Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The actress, who is known to have chosen motherhood over her acting career, was extremely close to her daughters and had been their constant support. Naturally, her sudden death came as a huge shock to both the girls and was a fact hard to reconcile with. Janhvi once told a magazine how she felt “gnawing hollowness in (her) chest” and it was her debut movie that finally helped her deal with it. On Sridevi’s 55th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at her memorable quotes on motherhood from some of her earlier interviews: