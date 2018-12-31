6 ways to reduce screen time for children

A study recently conducted by National Institutes of Health found that as little as two hours of screen time daily can be detrimental to a child’s health, impacting his or her thinking and language skills.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has now suggested that parents should avoid screen time for toddlers and young children. If your child is also addicted to the screen, here are six ways in which you can keep him or her away from it or at least limit exposure.

1. Create tech-free zones at home

To reduce your child’s exposure to the screen, make sure you keep some spaces at home tech-free, especially your child’s bedroom and the dining room. This will ensure your child’s eating and sleeping habits are not affected.

2. Set a schedule

Assign a time of the day when your child can watch television or use other gadgets. This could be the time when the family watches television together or plays some video games. This will also ensure parents’ control over the content their child is being exposed to.

3. Engage children in activities

Engaging your child in activities can be an effective way of keeping him or her away from the screen. Families can plan group activities like board games or making crafts. Interesting activity boxes for children are also available that help instill creative or constructive thoughts.

4. Make your child read books

Needless to mention, your child would be spoilt for choice with the variety of children’s books, including picture books, which are now available in the market. The beautiful illustrations are sure to grab your child’s attention, while instilling the love for reading in him or her.

5. Talk to your kids about the effects of excess screen time

Your child deserves to know why he or she is not being allowed to watch television or play with a mobile for long. Explain to your child the dangers of too much of screen time and your child will obey your instructions.

6. Lead by example

Children are impressionable and they will only imitate what their parents do. That’s why parents also need to limit their screen-time to set a good example for their little one. And the child will follow suit.