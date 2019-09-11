7 reasons kids should not be given too many toys to play with

Parents don’t want their toddlers to be bored and so, they tend to splurge on a variety of toys to keep their kids entertained. You may think you are doing it out of love for your child but giving more number of toys does not actually help kids. Toys are not just for mere play but stimulate learning and skill development in kids. In fact, experts have pointed out that giving kids fewer number of toys actually benefits them. Here’s how:

1. Encourages creativity in kids

Two German public health officers Rainer Strick and Elke Schubert once conducted an experiment where they got a kindergarten classroom to remove all toys for three months. While the kids got bored initially, it encouraged them to use their basic surroundings to invent new games and use their imagination.

2. Improves attention span

According to researchers at the University of Toledo in US, children, especially toddlers, do not have high level of control over attention. Their attention tends to get disrupted by external factors. For their study, the researchers invited toddlers to play in a room for half an hour with either four or 16 toys. Those with lesser number of toys engaged in longer periods of play with a single toy, allowing better focus.

3. Teaches problem-solving skills

With limited resources at hand, kids learn to solve problems with whatever material is available. This life skill will benefit kids in future too as they grow older.

4. Teaches perseverance

As studied by the researchers of the University of Toledo, kids tend to switch from one toy to another quickly if they have too many of them. Having limited toys, on the other hand, will teach them to focus more on each of them and learn perseverance.

5. Encourages kids to try new things

With limited toys to play with, kids will likely try to explore news ways of engagement. Parents can use the opportunity to expose them to nature or get them interested in reading, music, and so on.

6. Kids will learn to be content

Kids will be spoilt for choice if they are given too many toys to play with. That way, they will learn to nag each time they want something. Limited toys will teach them to be content with what they have.

7. Kids take care of their belongings

When your child possesses limited number of things, he or she tends to take greater care of belongings, in this case, toys. Instead of damaging the toys, they will learn to value them more if they know these will not be easily replaced.