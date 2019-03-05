5 ways raising a puppy is a lot like bringing up a baby

Ask pet owners and they will tell you how raising a puppy requires as much attention and care as does a baby.

Puppies are vulnerable and extremely special. And Aamir Khan’s adorable picture of him cuddling his pet–which is going viral on social media–shows how. In the picture, the actor gives us a glimpse of Imli, his pet dog. Take a look:

From feeding on time to taking care of their health, raising puppies is almost similar to that of babies. Here’s how:

They both teethe

Like human babies, puppies teethe too and would try to chew on any item in the vicinity.

They need to be potty-trained

Not just a human baby, even puppies need to be taught to poop, in their case, outdoors.

You carry a bag for them

Just like one needs to carry a separate bag for the baby’s diaper, clothes and other necessary belongings, a pet owner usually never forgets to carry another one to store the puppy’s essential items like treats and a bowl.

You love clicking their photos

Click on any pet owner’s social-media page and you will see how it is full of photos of the puppy, similar to new parents who do the same for their babies.

You worry about them constantly

Whether a puppy or a baby, you love both of them very much. You worry about their safety and health, and would go to any extent to protect them.