Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Diwali with 9-month-old daughter, see pics

The festival of Diwali-just like many other Indian festivals–calls for grand celebrations with close family and friends. As much as we are busy celebrating the festivities with immense fervour and making the most of it, so are our favourite celebs.

From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, all the stars celebrated Diwali with great grandeur. Carrying the Indian traditions in her home in America, actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas hopped on the bandwagon, too.

The couple shared photos on Instagram from their “beautiful” celebration in Los Angeles with their nine-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Embracing the Indian culture through their fashion choices, the trio matched in ethnic wear and the pictures will leave you in awe.

In the first picture, Nick was seen holding Malti as the trio posed for the photo, leaving us swooning over them.

In the second click, Priyanka was seen performing puja as Malti sat on her lap wrapping her little hand around her father’s finger. In both pictures, the baby’s face was concealed with a heart emoji.

Priyanka was wearing a heavily embroidered beige sharara set that she teamed with a net cape. Nick donned a silk embroidered beige kurta and pants set; Malti looked adorable in an ethnic outfit of the same the colour.

“Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️.Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all,” Nick captioned the post.

In January this year, the couple released a statement to announce the birth of their daughter, which read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

