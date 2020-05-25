Parenthood: Prince William opens up about raising 3 kids with wife Catherine

Prince William, who is married to the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Middleton, is father to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. (Source: Instagram @kensingtonroyal) Prince William, who is married to the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Middleton, is father to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. (Source: Instagram @kensingtonroyal)

Most of the times, we look at parenting from the mother’s perspective, and seldom from the father’s. But raising a child is teamwork. Even, if you are in line to the throne of Britain and belong to one of the most influential families in the world, you will have your moments. And sharing them, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, opened up to BBC during the shoot of a documentary, and poured his heart out.

He told BBC that when he became a father, traumatic feelings surrounding the death of his mother, Princess Diana, resurfaced. The Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Prince William, who is married to the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine Middleton, is father to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. For the documentary — which focuses on men’s mental health and football — he spoke with former professional footballer Marvin Sordell, and said: “Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is… I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life — my mother dying when I was younger — your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it’s a very different phase of life”.

“And there’s no one there to, kind of, help you, and I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming,” he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

On parenting with his wife, he said the two of them support each other during difficult times, and that parenting is “one of the most amazing moments of life, but it’s also one of the scariest”.

🎧 Listen to The Duchess of Cambridge talking with @MrsGiFletcher about her #5BigQuestions survey, the importance of the early years, and their shared experiences of parenthood. Have your say in the biggest ever national conversation on the early years 👇https://t.co/MaMnlxy2sJ pic.twitter.com/qO400ijJm1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 15, 2020

Earlier this year, the Duchess had also opened up about her parenting style during a podcast. “I think the things that really resonate with me most are the simple things, and I see that now with my children. Life now, is so busy. And sometimes the simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day provides such enjoyment. I remember that from my childhood — doing the simple things, going for walks together — and that’s really what I try to do with my children as well, because it totally strips away all the complications, all the pressures,” she had said.

