Prince Harry revealed he won’t have more than ‘two children’. Here’s why

Royal baby Archie’s arrival has not just brought happiness to new parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but has also made them more aware and responsible towards the environment.

In an interview with conservationist Jane Goodall for the special edition of a British magazine guest-edited by Meghan, the Duke revealed what according to him was his biggest fear concerning their son.

“What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying,” Prince Harry said.

Addressing his concern for depleting resources in the world and the need for sustainable living, the father said, “It does make it different. I think, weirdly because of the people that I’ve met and the places I’ve been fortunate enough to go, I’ve always had a connection and a love of nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children…”

Because of the current state of the environment like climate change, Prince Harry also revealed that he would have, “two children, maximum”. He said, “…I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

The royals are often seen in awareness campaigns on nature and environment conservation and also make efforts to teach their children the same like Kate Middleton who is teaching her kids to spend more time outdoors in green spaces and parks.