Prince George has a cute nickname for father Prince William

Prince George has come up with a nickname for father Prince William. The five-year-old royal does not refer to his father as “Dad” but “Pops”.

The nickname was shared by Prince George’s mother Kate Middleton at an event she was attending in the city of Leicester with Prince William. “Kate said that William was playing football with the children last night and one of them said, I think it was George, ‘Are you playing football tomorrow, Pops?'” Leicester City Football Club ticket holder Fiona Sturgess was quoted as saying.

While there was a time when royal children were mostly distanced from their parents, who were busy with official duties, and were raised by governesses, to see the new members of the royal family, including new parents Meghan and Prince Harry, building a bond with their kids is quite a refreshing change. Meanwhile the Duchess is also adopting some good parenting techniques to raise their children.

Prince George also reportedly has a nickname for her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth. He calls her “Gan-Gan”.

Nicknames are not new for people in our country. Most kids, apart from their official name, are called by various nicknames by parents and different family members. Children too sometimes come up with unique nicknames for their parents.

In our country, which is home to myriad cultures, mother and father are addressed by various names from “Ma-Baba” to “Amma-Appa”. Besides, children sometimes address their parents by cute nicknames too as a way of expressing love and affection.