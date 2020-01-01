6 baby products that became popular this decade

There are a lot of advanced baby products now. (Source: Getty Images) There are a lot of advanced baby products now. (Source: Getty Images)

Parenting has evolved and so have the needs of millennial parents. They are informed moms and dads who are more conscious of the products they choose for their babies. And to help parents in their duties and to ease their struggles, new products are cropping up every day in the market. Here’s a look at some baby products that are becoming popular among parents.

1. Eco-friendly diapers and wipes

Eco-friendly baby diapers are catching the fancy of millennial parents now. Unlike disposable diapers, these are reusable and do not damage the environment. They are made of chemical-free cotton and keep the baby’s skin dry and rash-free.

Parents are also buying eco-friendly baby wipes made of natural ingredients such as plant fibres. Companies are making organic wipes with about 98 per cent water content instead of alcohol, which are safe for the baby.

2. Eco-friendly skin care products

Quite a few popular skin care brands are now manufacturing organic creams, soaps, shampoos and lotions for babies. They are suitable for the baby’s sensitive skin and do not harm the environment.

3. Babywearing

Babywearing has been a tradition among cultures for a very long time. But instead of using a cloth to wrap the baby around the body, moms and dads are now carrying their baby in babywearing slings or carriers. These carriers are designed to accommodate a proper seat along with adjustable straps and safety belts, making it more convenient to travel with the newborn. Thanks to these products, it is not uncommon now to see even dads wearing their baby.

4. Baby tracker apps

Like for everything else, parents today are using mobile apps for their babies too. These apps help parents keep track of their breastfeeding schedule, baby sleep, baby diaper and newborn feeding, to name a few. Such apps are available both on Android and iOS.

5. Baby feeding products

From electric steam sterilisers, self-nursing support cushions, night time soothers, food nibblers, suction bowls for food training to feeding pillows, baby feeding products are gaining the attention of mother.

6. Baby safety

With advanced baby-proofing safety products in the market, parents perhaps have to worry less about their child’s safety in the house. With items like furniture edge cushion cover, plug outlet covers, first finger pinch guard or toilet lid lock, parents do not have to constantly be on their toes to restrict their child’s movement around the house.

