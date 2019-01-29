Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0: PM Modi’s parenting lessons on exam stress, depression and more

Ahead of the exams, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 2000 students, parents and teachers as part of “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0”, in Delhi today. In what turned out to be an engaging session, he shared some tips on parenting as well. Here are some takeaways for parents from the event:

1. Citing examples most parents and their children in our country would relate to, PM Modi emphasised on how most parents end up putting a lot of pressure on their children in every sphere of their lives. Instead of forcing one’s own unfulfilled aspirations on to the child, parents need to make efforts to realise their child’s real potential, he urged.

2. The Prime Minister pointed out that when parents put pressure on their child, they don’t do it with any ulterior motive. However, they may tend to flaunt their child’s achievements at social gatherings, carrying their child’s “report card as their visiting card”, he said. Talking about how parents encourage infants to learn to walk even after repeated failures, he stated that parents need to continue encouraging their child, instead of scolding or criticising him or her.

3. PM Modi highlighted that as children grow older, parents tend to be more and more disconnected from their child, losing track of things that are happening in his or her life. No matter how old the child is, parents need to observe their child’s actions and stay connected.

4. Addressing most children’s plight of being constantly compared to others by parents, the Prime Minister warned about how it can only create further disappointment among children. “If we keep criticising children, we will never be able to make them strong enough,” he said. Instead of making your child compete with the best of students, he or she should be inspired to break their own record and be appreciated for the same. That’s what will eventually help them pave the way to success.

5. “Examinations are not bad; what matters is how we deal with them,” PM Modi said while answering questions on ways to cope with stress and anxiety associated with exams. He reiterated that an examination should be viewed as an opportunity, not as a life-changing decision. “Just live your life, acquire knowledge and marks will follow,” he added. And both parents and children need to keep that in mind.

6. Teachers, the management, students and parents need to be interconnected and work together as a unit for the betterment of the child, the Prime Minister said.

7. For parents, who have a tough time keeping their child away from online games, mobile phones and laptops, PM Modi drew our attention to how technology can be both a boon and bane for the generation. Keeping children completely away from technology isn’t feasible. Instead, parents should intervene to ensure their child is using it appropriately. He also advised parents to hold dinner table conversations about technology.

8. The Prime Minister finally addressed the issue of mental health, which is a rising concern among children of the country today. Suggesting tips to deal with it, he said that parents need to freely communicate with their children to understand what they may be going through emotionally. Secondly, they should be attentive to their child’s actions, look out for signs and address them immediately. More importantly, parents should not hesitate in seeking counselling out of shame or fear of what others what would say. Even the mildest of symptoms shouldn’t be ignored.