‘Parents struggle for years to adjust after knowing their child’s sexual orientation’

Even as activists around the world aspire for acceptance of gender and sexual diversity, a study has found that parents continue to have trouble adjusting to their child’s ‘coming out’.

In a study published in the journal Archives of Sexual Behaviour, researchers found that parents face this even after several years of knowing that their child is lesbian, gay or bisexual, which translates into negative behaviour — from mild disapproval to outright rejection — putting the child at risk of serious health risks like depression, substance abuse and even suicide.

“Surprisingly, we found that parents who knew about a child’s sexual orientation for two years struggled as much as parents who had recently learned the news,” said David Huebner, associate professor of prevention and community health, George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health (Milken Institute SPH).

In addition, the study also found that mothers and fathers reported similar levels of difficulty as did parents of both boys and girls. Parents of older children, however, had greater problem as compared to parents of younger children. This, in turn, takes a toll on the parent-child relationship.

“Our results suggest interventions to speed up the adjustment process would help not only the parents but also their children. LGB youth with accepting families are more likely to thrive as they enter adulthood,” Huebner added.