Talking about death: Parents share tips to comfort anxious kids

For a young child, death can be an unnerving and complex issue to handle. So how do you talk to kids about it? Some parents on Reddit shared effective tips on how to talk to kids about it. Here’s what they said:

1. “Please don’t go the way of religion and tell them about an after-life.” -LykonWolf

2. “I’d explain to them that just like they don’t feel ready to get married, live on their own or a multitude of things, they’re not ready to die. It’s normal. People change their views on death as they get older.” -almostahermit

3. “…I just held his hand and talked with him. We talked about different cultures and what they believe, what our family believes, what happens at a funeral, what happens to your body, how you feel, how you think you might feel, pretty much anything that came up. I tried to do a lot more listening than talking so I could try to answer the questions he asked, not the ones I wanted to.” -Alyndia

4. “Just let them know that it’s a natural part of life, just as birth is. And that no energy is lost in the conversion of their chemically shifting molecules when they reassimilate with the planet from whence we sprang.” -WhiskeyDog34

5. “There is a great YouTube channel called Ask a Mortician. She really goes into depth about how a body is prepared for burial. Taking the mystery out of something can help.” -MasMorse

6. “Ask them what they think death means. They might have some misconceptions that you can clear up right away. For example, they may have heard death compared to “sleeping” and now they’re afraid that they (or their parents) are going to go to sleep at night and just never wake up.” -SaveBandit0215

