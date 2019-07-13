Parents share the one thing they wish they did before having kids

Parenting is a huge responsibility and one needs to prepare well before welcoming a baby. Once the child is in the house, parents are required to be constantly on their toes to take care of his or her needs. On a Reddit thread, parents shared about the things they wish they would have done before having a child. Here’s what they said:

1. “Saved money. Sh*t tons of it.” -tardiusmaximus

2. “Made a regular habit of eating dinner together as a family, no TV.” -BoydAlphin

3. “Travel around the world.” -bookdragonmom

4. “Spent a month getting 3-4 hours of sleep, to see if I could really, truly handle the demands of having a baby.” -insertcaffeine

5. “Gone out to dinner more and at nicer places.” -HappiHappiHappi

6. “I wish I had gone to Europe, Australia, etc., and now I can’t do that until at least when my kids are out of the house, and I doubt I’ll be able to afford it then.” -DTownForever