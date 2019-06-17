Parents share the one thing they tried to teach kids that completely backfired

Toggle Menu Sections
Teaching toddlers is not an easy task. On a Reddit thread, parents talk about the things they tried to teach their child but failed. Take a look:

“A friend of mine was trying to teach his son not to hit his daughter, so any time the son hit the daughter, he started hitting the son in the head. Not hard, but enough to hopefully jog some sense of empathy. Actual result: the son would cover his head with one hand and smack his sister with the other.” -Hartastic

“My three-year-old son called me ‘Dadda’ for about 6 months when he first started talking. Every time I would tell him “No, points to self Mumma” (got to a point where I thought he was just mocking me) …His Dad walked out on us a year later, so I guess he was half right, I’m Mumma and Dadda now.” -SmeeTeenz

“My youngest boy would never listen, and he was always totally fearless. He was also always really lucky. Damn near every time either of us told him “don’t do that, you’re going to get hurt”, he would do it and then not get hurt. So we ended up teaching him that when we said not to do something, that probably meant it was a fun thing to do.” -Zarokima

“Told my children they should always have a good reason for what they want to do as a way to curb impulsive behavior. Am hearing about ALL THE REASONS constantly.” -Shanisasha

“Told my children repeatedly that if I found anymore mess/junk on their bedroom floor, I would be donating it to the thrift store. I told them they had 15 minutes to clean it up off the floor. Came back to find everything picked up, except they went into the kitchen cupboards and had put every food they didn’t like in a nice neat pile right in the middle of the floor.” -mollymuppet78

“Taught my young toddler son how to go up stairs. I did not realize that going down stairs is in fact a completely different, and far more dangerous, skill set. Lucky for us, the kid seems to have finally grasped the finer points of head-protection.” -Nash_Rambler

