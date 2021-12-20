Parents share laugh-out-loud moments from 2021 involving their kids

Where there are children involved, there are going to be funny situations. As the year comes to an end, parents share what got them laughing, from weird scenarios involving their kids to parenting fails, and memes; here is a curated list.

Happy laughing!

This parent realising that the cake topper ordered for their son’s first birthday (a space-themed one) did not quite turn up as they had expected. Take a look.

Kids have a wicked sense of humour. This father lost his foot in a motorcycle accident, and his son chose a particularly-dark sticker for his brace — it reads, “daddy long legs”.

This parent shared the bracelet their daughter made for them; let’s say, she is pretty clear in her thoughts.

Parents make mistakes, and this parent made a hilarious one when he “thought [he] had put socks on my son this morning”, but turns out they were gloves!

This parent allowed their kid to give them a pedicure, but we are not quite sure if this can be considered one:

Check out these relatable memes, too, which pretty much sum up 2021 for parents:

These laughable moments and memes make us realise that parenting is more or less the same everywhere, and one only needs a funny bone to make a serious situation turn hilarious. In the pandemic, all parents have needed respite in the form of light scenarios. We hope this will cheer you up!

