scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 20, 2021
MUST READ

Parents share laugh-out-loud moments from 2021 involving their kids

From weird scenarios to parenting fails and memes; here is a curated list

By: Parenting Desk | New Delhi |
December 20, 2021 5:39:34 pm
parenting memes, funny jokes for parents, parenting memes, funny parenting situations 2021, parenting fails from around the world, funny memes, parenting, indian express newsThese laughable moments and memes make us realise that parenting is more or less the same everywhere. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Where there are children involved, there are going to be funny situations. As the year comes to an end, parents share what got them laughing, from weird scenarios involving their kids to parenting fails, and memes; here is a curated list.

Happy laughing!

This parent realising that the cake topper ordered for their son’s first birthday (a space-themed one) did not quite turn up as they had expected. Take a look.

Kids have a wicked sense of humour. This father lost his foot in a motorcycle accident, and his son chose a particularly-dark sticker for his brace — it reads, “daddy long legs”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

This parent shared the bracelet their daughter made for them; let’s say, she is pretty clear in her thoughts.

Parents make mistakes, and this parent made a hilarious one when he “thought [he] had put socks on my son this morning”, but turns out they were gloves!

This parent allowed their kid to give them a pedicure, but we are not quite sure if this can be considered one:

Check out these relatable memes, too, which pretty much sum up 2021 for parents:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Decent Mother (@thedecentmother)

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SnarkandLemons (@snarkandlemons)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Cartia (@askatewouldhaveit)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michele (@themarvelousmrsmom)

 

These laughable moments and memes make us realise that parenting is more or less the same everywhere, and one only needs a funny bone to make a serious situation turn hilarious. In the pandemic, all parents have needed respite in the form of light scenarios. We hope this will cheer you up!

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 20: Latest News

Advertisement