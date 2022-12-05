scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Parents secretly record their kids, and the results are heartwarming

A new trend on social media is for parents to creatively and secretly capture their kids' varied range of emotions, while the grownup acts goofy on camera

Kids priceless reactions are worth watching. (Photo: Freepik)

The sheer joy of seeing kids happy is priceless. Parents often look for ways that can bring a smile to their kids’ faces, which they can then document and treasure forever.  You must have seen people recording their kids, especially toddlers, after making them taste various sour, bitter, and spicy foods, on social media.

A new trend going viral shows creative ways in which parents are capturing their children’s varied range of emotions. In this trend, the grownup appears to face the front camera, while recording the reaction of their little ones instead using the back camera of the phone.

Parents ask kids to make a video of them dancing or hugging, or simply goofing around. The pure souls agree to record the video without knowing that it is just a trick for their parents to record their reaction instead.

This video shows the reaction of a kid to his mom’s silly dance. The boy could not hold himself but kept smiling as his mom showcased her moves.

However, it is not only the dance that parents asked their kids to record; in this video, a couple asked their boy to record them and the boy’s reactions are that of pure joy — his tiny eyes beamed with happiness seeing his parents have a good time.

This video is a gem. The boy not only recorded his mom’s video but turned a cheerleader for her as well. “Go mommy,” the little boy can be heard rooting for his mother.

 

Kids are sources of happiness, giving continuous entertainment to their parents. While trends may come and go, parents’ love for their kids is immortal and they would always try to treasure each and every moment of their life.

05-12-2022
