Parents reveal facts about babies that surprised them the most

No matter how well you prepare yourself for welcoming a baby, there will always be things about the newborn that will surprise you. On a Reddit thread, some parents shared such surprising facts about babies. Take a look:

1. “How they can sleep so many hours but yet keep you from sleeping.” -anonymouslyspoken111

2. “How strong they actually are. When they get a hold of something you don’t want them to have, it can be surprisingly not-that-easy to pry it from their grasp.” -psychetron

3. “They learn how to say no real quick.” -Joshdoes-reddit

4. “When it comes down to it, there’s not a lot you have to do for babies. Basically: feed them, change their diaper, and help them sleep. But it seems like constant work.” -ancientflowers

5. “I am the mum and it took me a few weeks to feel that bond and to think of our kid as family and not just some other person who now lived with us. It really should be made better known that the bond can take a while for parents.” -TarotOnlyAccount

6. “How loudly they can fart.” -glory87

7. “The first time that my infant sons back cracked when I picked him up. It scared me and I almost dropped him. It had never occurred to me that babies backs crack.” -xthisusernameistaken

8. “How someone so small can produce that much poo. We went through about 4 very full and liquid nappies in under five minutes.” -TarotOnlyAccount

9. “They have an unique nice smell till they are 6 months, despite their poo’s and vomits.” -Swanreply

10. “They understand you even though they can’t talk.” -ricardo_dalisay