Parents post videos of beating stuffed toys to get kids to eat, a dad shows why that’s wrong

A couple of videos of parents feeding their child have been doing the rounds on social media. What catches attention is the tactic parents adopt in these videos to get their child to eat.

Advertising

If you haven’t watched them yet, the videos show the parent beating a stuffed animal to manipulate the child into eating the food.

When kids don’t wanna eat… this is what you gotta do 🥴😂💀 #imdead pic.twitter.com/DZJri3gCBn — wild cherry 🍒 (@rudyhernandez_) June 20, 2019

While some found the videos to be hilarious, others called them out for resorting to “emotional abuse”, talking about how it could have a lasting impact on the child. Here’s what they said:

Yeah emotional abuse is so funny. — Montana Dawn (@MontanaDawn2) June 21, 2019

I have memories from ages 2 & 3, both were traumatizing. My biological father put me up on top of a tall wobbling book shelf and left me up there while laughing even tho I was terrified & crying. Kids see & process things differently. Not eating = threat of a beating? — ⋆☬⋆нσυsε σғ εxσ-ℓ⋆ (@FIRE_deLIGHT) June 23, 2019

Responding to these videos, Chrtistopher Duett, father to two young boys from Orlando, recorded and shared a video to show how parents could use “positive reinforcement” parenting tactic instead of exposing kids to meaningless aggression.

Also Read| Exhausting, frustrating and rarely fun: Duncan Jones gives a reality check on parenting

Advertising

In the video, the dad shows his son how the toy penguin is enjoying its food, lets him pretend-feed the stuffed toy, encouraging the boy to try it himself.

Duett was reportedly “compelled to show that there are other effective methods to having a child comply without the potential of causing any damage to their emotional development”, after watching the other feeding videos.

“I just wanted parents who were influenced by the other video to consider the approach that I used…I couldn’t understand why so many people could find such a tactic humorous or acceptable behavior for a parent to engage in towards a young child,” Duett was quoted as saying.