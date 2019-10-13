Parents talk about why kids should not be hit: ‘It is completely pointless’

Yes, managing children can be difficult sometimes when they are cranky or unruly. But as a parent, should you hit your child? Here’s what parents said on a Reddit thread.

1. “For me, violence is the action uneducated, emotionally weak parents resort to for discipline. There are plenty of punishments that don’t require inflicting physical and mental pain on your child. I’ve not once ever raised my hand to my 10 year old. She’s a great kid.” -WallSauceMan

2. “I don’t care what your kid did, never, EVER hit your kid. The psychological pain is unbearable sometimes.” -Killer0407

3. “I will not hit them. It is completely pointless and there are far more productive things to do. If you’re having a problem with your kids then you need to figure out what the f*** the problem is.” -throwawaysmetoo

4. “That’s called child abuse.” -broncat

5. “I think that we have a right to ‘discipline’ our kids to a certain extent, but that doesn’t mean beating them until their black and blue and cant walk the next day or that we can punish them in public either!” -cappilla

6. “There aren’t any kids who ‘need’ to be hit. There are parents who haven’t stood up to the plate enough and who aren’t willing to look at their own parenting methods.” -throwawaysmetoo

7. “Don’t hit your child out of anger. If and when you hit them tell them their mistake and let them think about it. DO NOT HIT THEM VERY HARD. DO NOT FORGET THEY CAN GET USED TO THE BEATINGS…” -witty_potato

