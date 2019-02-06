‘6 out of 10 parents do not monitor the content kids view online’

Around 60 per cent of parents do not monitor the content their kids view online, revealed a survey conducted recently in the country.

This is a matter of concern since children can be exposed to varied kinds of content online, which may or may not be appropriate. And that’s why parental intervention is necessary.

The findings are part of the 2019 Internet Behaviour Survey was conducted by OLX on the occasion of Safer Internet Day, observed on February 5. It analysed nearly 26,000 internet users, aged between 18-55 years in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Hyderabad.

A while ago, another survey by ASSOCHAM (Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India), in 2014, had revealed that 73 per cent of children in tier-II cities used social networking sites, even though the minimum age group for opening an account is 13 years. Nearly 82 per cent of parents helped their kids create social media profiles online.

The OLX survey further revealed that 67 per cent of netizens skipped the terms and conditions or any other safety or legal guidelines while signing up to a website or using a product. About 54 per cent said they had not changed the password to their social media accounts in the past six months, while 31 per cent said they cannot even recall how long it had been since they had last changed their password. 56 per cent of people have also freely shared their mobile number on their professional or social media profiles.

“The internet has come to dominate our lives like never before. It is in our interest, therefore, to use it in a manner that continues to improve the quality of our lives while staying safe by implementing the same level of caution we exercise in the real world…(This) is a great time to reflect on our personal attitudes and behaviours, and make a concerted choice to take actions that ensure our own safety and that of our children,” Lavanya Chandan, General Counsel, OLX India, said.