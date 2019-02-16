6 habits parents need to give up for their child

It is no secret how quickly children pick up habits from their parents. And that’s all the more reason why parents need to set a good example to inculcate good values in their kids and ensure a healthy upbringing. So, here are some bad habits that you can consider curbing.

Gossiping

You’re living in a bubble if you believe children don’t pay attention when parents gossip about what happened with their neighbour, a friend or even their child’s classmate’s family. Children go on to follow the same practice among friends in school. And school gossip is nothing short of bullying when used as a tool to isolate or intimidate another person.

Fighting

Every child deserves to grow up in a positive, happy and healthy environment. Not only do domestic disputes disturb the harmony at home, but also affect the child directly, making him or her feel vulnerable and insecure. It can have a serious impact on the child’s mental health.

Comparison over superficial things

Remember how Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, who play parents in the movie Hindi Medium, try to appropriate the habits of a posh society they move into to appear ‘classy’? Parents need to abstain from unnecessary comparison with peers to boast about their superiority in everything, from the car they own to the destination they holiday in. When peer pressure begins at home, children naturally inculcate the habit, which influences their choices later on. Next time your child throws tantrums for buying an expensive dress, you might want to look back to get to the root of the parenting problem.

Competition

In the latest session of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pointed out how parents tend to carry their child’s “report card as their visiting card” at social gatherings. And that’s why they put more pressure on their kids. Competition is not bad but only when it is healthy. Parents need to accept failure and teach the same to their children.

Too much time on the phone

A study published in the journal Child Development in 2017 revealed that parents’ excessive use of smartphones can impact their responsiveness, leading to less than ideal interactions between the two. If parents remain glued to mobile screens, how can they ask children to stay away from the same? And we all know the effects on excess screen time on a child’s health.

Emotional eating

Many adults resort to emotional eating each time they are stressed. And we tend to do the same with children too. A 2018 study, conducted by University College London, inferred that children also pick up emotional eating largely due to parents who give children food to make them feel better. According to the study, emotional eating can increase the risk of obesity and eating disorders in children.