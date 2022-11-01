‘Be active in front of your kids’: Rannvijay Singha

Children always emulate what their parents do. And, it is not a surprise that when you work out, your children would also want to start young. Talking about the importance of such gestures, some time ago Roadies judge and host Rannvijay Singha — who is also a video jockey and actor — had shared glimpses of taking his daughter Kainaat Singha for a fun-filled fitness outing.

“Be active in front of your kids. Kids always do what their parents do. And watch them fly,” he wrote on the video in which his daughter can be seen doing monkey bar exercise after watching him do pullups.

He also captioned the post, “It’s a lifestyle. #stayfit #stayactive @squadrann. Thanks @lvlupgyms for the awesome set up! Kai and I are itching to come back and train!”

The video garnered appreciative comments from followers and many wrote that she’s “already winning Roadies” soon.

As a basic movement, the monkey bar helps build strength.

How to do it?

*Keep the arms straight to slightly bent, swing from one bar to the next.

*Either one can heep the legs hanging or let them swing from one bar to another.

If you have been wondering about how to keep your children active and motivated, here’s why you should start with yourself.

Experts opine that irrespective of one’s fitness levels, all children can be physically fit. A parent’s encouraging attitude can help a child who’s reluctant to exercise.

“I make sure that apart from a wholesome diet to support his growth.. he also gets his exercise done and our favourite one being cycling,” said mom blogger Saru Mukherjee Sharma in a post on Instagram talking about her son Rudi.

“He started cycling after the first lockdown and since then there was no stopping us.. Cycling not only keeps them active, ensures staying outdoors, exercising cardiovascular muscles and more…,” she shared.

