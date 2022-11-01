scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

‘Be active in front of your kids’: Rannvijay Singha

"It’s a lifestyle," said Rannvijay Singha in the caption to the video post shared on Instagram

rannvijay singhaRannvijay Singha shares why physical activity should be a part of one's life early (Source: Rannvijay Singha/Instagram)

Children always emulate what their parents do. And, it is not a surprise that when you work out, your children would also want to start young. Talking about the importance of such gestures, some time ago Roadies judge and host Rannvijay Singha — who is also a video jockey and actor — had shared glimpses of taking his daughter Kainaat Singha for a fun-filled fitness outing.

Also Read |Physical activity among children must to tackle childhood obesity, say experts

Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

“Be active in front of your kids. Kids always do what their parents do. And watch them fly,” he wrote on the video in which his daughter can be seen doing monkey bar exercise after watching him do pullups.

He also captioned the post, “It’s a lifestyle. #stayfit #stayactive @squadrann. Thanks @lvlupgyms for the awesome set up! Kai and I are itching to come back and train!”

Also Read |Not just sedentary lifestyle, sports help children fight emotional distress

The video garnered appreciative comments from followers and many wrote that she’s “already winning Roadies” soon.

As a basic movement, the monkey bar helps build strength.

How to do it?

*Keep the arms straight to slightly bent, swing from one bar to the next.
*Either one can heep the legs hanging or let them swing from one bar to another.

Also Read |Early-life screen time linked to reduced physical activity in kids: Study

If you have been wondering about how to keep your children active and motivated, here’s why you should start with yourself.

Advertisement

Experts opine that irrespective of one’s fitness levels, all children can be physically fit. A parent’s encouraging attitude can help a child who’s reluctant to exercise.

“I make sure that apart from a wholesome diet to support his growth.. he also gets his exercise done and our favourite one being cycling,” said mom blogger Saru Mukherjee Sharma in a post on Instagram talking about her son Rudi.

“He started cycling after the first lockdown and since then there was no stopping us.. Cycling not only keeps them active, ensures staying outdoors, exercising cardiovascular muscles and more…,” she shared.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...Premium
Andaman ‘sex assault’ survivor: ‘Locked inside for thre...
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...Premium
Morbi bridge collapse: Company under scanner involved since 2008, latest ...
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challengePremium
Rise in incremental spending: Govt stares at a steeper fiscal challenge

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 02:15:22 pm
Next Story

Ludhiana: Man posing as Interpol officer held, fake ID and foreign currency seized

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement