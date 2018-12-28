15 hilarious tweets from 2018 that only a parent will relate to

Becoming a parent is a unique experience, no doubt, but ask any of them and they will tell you how parenting is no easy task. After all, it is an endless job and the challenges of juggling between ”me-time” and spending time with the little one can be quite exhausting. Not to mention how young children can keep you on your toes constantly, thanks to their whims and fancies. And you are not the only parent who has to deal with this. As the year 2018 comes to a close, we bring you 15 hilarious tweets from this year on the ordeals of raising a child that every parent will relate to:

Advertising

Advertising