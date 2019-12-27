8 parenting trends to look out for in 2020

Mothers and fathers are taking informed parenting decisions. (Source: Getty Images) Mothers and fathers are taking informed parenting decisions. (Source: Getty Images)

Parenting trends of 2020: The challenges of parenting today are manifold and parents are becoming more concerned about their child’s physical and mental health, safety and overall development. The rising consciousness about the good and bad aspects of parenting have inspired mums and dads to adopt improved ways of raising their child as evident in their choices and discipline style. As 2019 comes to an end, here’s a look at how parenting has evolved and the trends you should watch out for in 2020.

1. Authoritative parenting

An oft-discussed trend among experts today, authoritative parenting involves nurturing and listening to kids instead of blindly enforcing rules on them. Authoritative parents administer fair and consistent discipline, allow children to express their opinion, and encourage independence and reasoning.

2. Subscription boxes

Subscription boxes are a hot trend with special boxes for a child, from toys, books to STEM learning.

3. Kid trackers

Thanks to tracking apps and devices, parents are finding it more convenient to keep track of their child’s whereabouts, including their online activities due to risk of cyberbullying and exposure to the dark web.

4. Less spanking

Physical punishment has been banned in schools across India. Experts argue that spanking can put the child at risk of developing increased levels of anxiety and stress and also impact their cognitive, emotional and social development.

5. Dependence on the internet

Millennial parents are increasingly turning to the internet for all sorts of parenting-related information. They are also becoming part of online communities for parents to share and discuss issues.

6. Eco-friendly baby products

Climate change and pollution are becoming a life-threatening menace, motivating parents to adopt eco-friendly ways of living for their child’s health and well-being. Eco-friendly baby products, from diapers to toys, are becoming popular.

7. Gender-neutral parenting

From Prince Harry-Meghan Markle to Pink, some parents are taking conscious steps to raise their child without any gender bias. Thanks to children’s books on gender to toys that are gender-neutral, along with sensitisation about gender issues, children are being encouraged to move past stereotypes. And we hope this form parenting only gets more and more popular in the coming years.

8. More audio books

Audio books and podcasts for children and parents have been gaining attention. Audio books can improve your child listening and concentration abilities while keeping them away from the screen and his harmful impact.

