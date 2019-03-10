Parenting tips: Five rules to help you be an effective parent

Raising kids can be challenging, yet fulfilling. Here are some parenting tips that can help you feel more effective as a parent.

Praise them for small achievements

Give kids a sense of self-worth by praising them for a job well done and appreciating them for the little things, such as a chore well done or for displaying polite behavior consistently. This will make kids feel good about themselves from an early age, raising them to be confident. Avoid using like “stupid” or “liar”, which can stick and affect their perceptions about themselves later in life. Be gentle with your words.

Be consistent with discipline

Rules are important when you’re raising little ones, but it’s more important to stay consistent when enforcing these rules. If you have more than one child, they will be sure to call you out if you punish one for a particular behavior and let the other get away with it. If you do it, however, be ready with a good explanation for it. Sometimes, it may be a good idea to discuss the transgression with the child and work out a punishment together. Keep communication lines open even while you discipline them.

Make time for family

Whether it’s breakfast banter or after-dinner conversation during a stroll, make sure there’s time for some one-on-one communication with your child. Make space in your day to hear about what happened in your child’s day, get to know their fears and little victories. This is a great investment to make in their growing years. Create things you like to do together, like reading during bedtime, going swimming on the weekend, etc.

Be willing to adapt

Each child is unique and meets development milestones at his or her own pace. If your child is taking longer to crawl, walk or run, don’t rush to press the panic button. Parenting is a journey to be enjoyed. Allow the child to lead you as you work your pace to his, learning to provide support when they need it, whether it’s learning to read or prepare for an exam. At every stage, the child’s needs from you will continue to evolve and you have to be prepared to adapt.

Act responsibly

Kids are constantly watching and learning. So, if you’re insisting they tell the truth, watch out for all the white lies you may be telling in their presence. Being respectful to elders, responsible towards the environment, kind to the underprivileged are all traits that your children will pick up best by observing you.