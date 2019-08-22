15 parenting quotes that describe your special bond with kids

Parenthood can be an overwhelming experience. Here are 15 parenting quotes that show what makes the relationship between a parent and a child so special. Take a look:
“Kids are like a mirror, what they see and hear they do. Be a good reflection for them.”
-K Heath
“Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence.”
-Plato
“The most important thing that parents can teach their children is how to get along without them.”
– Frank A Clark
“We never know the love of the parent till we become parents ourselves.”
-Henry Ward Beecher
“Perhaps it takes courage to raise children.”
-John Steinbeck
“Praise your children openly, reprehend them secretly.”
-W Cecil
“What good mothers and fathers instinctively feel like doing for their babies is usually best after all.”
-Benjamin Spock