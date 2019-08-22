15 parenting quotes that describe your special bond with kids

Parenthood can be an overwhelming experience. Here are 15 parenting quotes that show what makes the relationship between a parent and a child so special. Take a look:

“Kids are like a mirror, what they see and hear they do. Be a good reflection for them.”

-K Heath

“Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence.”

-Plato

“The most important thing that parents can teach their children is how to get along without them.”

– Frank A Clark

“We never know the love of the parent till we become parents ourselves.”

-Henry Ward Beecher

“Perhaps it takes courage to raise children.”

-John Steinbeck

“Praise your children openly, reprehend them secretly.”

-W Cecil

“What good mothers and fathers instinctively feel like doing for their babies is usually best after all.”

-Benjamin Spock