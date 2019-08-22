Toggle Menu Sections
15 parenting quotes that describe your special bond with kids

Parenthood can be an overwhelming experience. Here are 15 parenting quotes that show what makes the relationship between a parent and a child so special. Take a look:

“Kids are like a mirror, what they see and hear they do. Be a good reflection for them.”

-K Heath

“Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence.”

-Plato

“The most important thing that parents can teach their children is how to get along without them.”

– Frank A Clark

 

“We never know the love of the parent till we become parents ourselves.”

-Henry Ward Beecher

“Perhaps it takes courage to raise children.”

-John Steinbeck

“Praise your children openly, reprehend them secretly.”

-W Cecil

“What good mothers and fathers instinctively feel like doing for their babies is usually best after all.”

-Benjamin Spock

