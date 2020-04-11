Parenting 101 for the millennial parent: How to take better care of your newborn

Routines provide a sense of comfort, predictability and structure to both the mother and the baby. (Source: Getty Images) Routines provide a sense of comfort, predictability and structure to both the mother and the baby. (Source: Getty Images)

Dr Mahima Bakshi

In a time where we are ]flooded with information, here are a few first steps that can help the millennial parent taking care of a newborn child especially with all the overload of information out there. Not only is there an abundance of “How to take care of an infant” books out there, but now you are also expected to know all the trends surrounding the topic. The time of pregnancy has now turned into this period where both the parents are expected to mug up all relevant information out there. The decision fatigue that pregnant or new mothers come across, especially when it comes to whether to breastfeed the newborn is real. Well, while we would like you to read and prepare yourself well before the birth of your newborn, we do not want you to get overwhelmed either. So, here are a few basics that you can rely on when you are clueless about what to do.

Creating a routine for the newborn and the nursing mother

Routines provide a sense of comfort, predictability and structure to both the mother and the baby. It gives them something to look forward to. Whether it be that short window for a quick nap for the new mommy or play time for the baby. This also lets the rest of the family pitch in and take some of the chores of the new mommy’s hands.

Creating a breastfeeding schedule

While in the first month after birth is generally on demand breastfeeding, creating a breastfeeding schedule after is something that mothers find quite calming. As the infants get older, they will nurse less often. While some might feed every two hours, others might go three hours between feedings. One note to always keep in mind is that newborns should not go more than about four hours without feeding, even overnight. Just like a natural delivery even natural feed is always better.

Role of father in newborn care

After the birth of the baby, the fathers tend to feel a little distant from the mother-baby relationship. However, the role of the father is equally important during this phase.

To be actively involved in the process, the father does not need to do too many big things. The mother is usually taking care of the major tasks. Generally, it is the small tasks in which the father can lend a helping hand. These activities not only take some burden off the mother’s shoulder but are also enough to have a positive influence upon the child and his development.

And whether you are a first-time parent or worried the entire pregnancy, remember the golden rule is to spend as much time as possible with the precious newborn. And do remember that each point is just something we can choose to incorporate into our child’s life. There is no rulebook to parenting, it is rather a journey during which both the parents and the child evolve.

Breastfeeding is not just to ensure correct nutrition for your baby but also to bond with your baby especially in today’s time where all couples are busy with their career goals. Hence Breastfeeding for the moms and burping for the dads keeping in mind gender equality for millennial parents and an important tip for both the parents would be LOTS OF PATIENCE!

(The author is woman and child wellness consultant author – Birthing Naturally)

