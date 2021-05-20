‘Whatever we do in our life, our children should be exposed to it’: Purab Kohli

Purab Kohli, who, along with Rasika Dugal, plays the role of an estranged couple in the web series Out of Love, recently talked about how a rift between parents can affect the mental health of a child. “I see lots of times people say that we shouldn’t do this or that in front of our children. I feel that if we shouldn’t do something in front of our children then we shouldn’t be doing it anyway,” he was quoted as saying in a press release.

“Lucy (Purab’s wife) and I are conscious about how we bring up our children and so we feel that whatever we do in our life, our children should be exposed to it,” he continued.

‘If we feel like there’s something that we don’t want our kids to see us doing, then we shouldn’t be doing it.’ he further said.

Kohli went on to share that he and his wife also resolve arguments in front of their kids. “I think that children have to be made to understand that arguments are bound to happen and that people disagree with each other, after which you can solve the argument while still loving your wife or your partner. I feel your children should be exposed to your life and that’s how they appreciate it and learn to live life.”