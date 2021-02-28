Orlando Bloom sings to his daughter hoping her first word will be ‘dad’

The actor has been singing and chanting to his baby from even before she was born. (Photo: Instagram/@orlandobloom)

Orlando Bloom seems to be on a mission. The new dad will do anything to make his daughter speak her first words, and he hopes that she will say ‘dad’ first.

During the 44-year-old actor’s recent virtual appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he said he frequently sings to his six-month-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom he shares with fiancée Katy Perry, hoping that he can make her say her first word or words.

In fact, he even revealed that he used to sing and chant to Perry’s baby bump, before they had their daughter in August. “Now, I sing anything that has ‘daddy’ in it, just because I want her to say ‘dad’ before she says anything else,” he revealed.

“Does the baby go like, ‘Can you put Katy Perry on?’,” joked comedian Aisling Bea, while Bloom added: “Yeah, she’s like, ‘Mom’s going to be much better at this than you’.”

The actor added that he has been partially successful in getting his baby to say ‘dad’ first. He told host Graham Norton “she sort of has said a bit of ‘dada'”. “Every time I come up she’s very excited to see me.”

Previously, during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2020, the actor had said he has been bonding with his daughter a lot.

“I would wake up in the morning and [chant], which is what I do anyway every morning,” he had told host Ellen DeGeneres. “So now, I walk into the room and she hears my voice and she sort of soothes a bit. She likes it, she responds very nicely.”