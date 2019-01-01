Want tips on parenting? Here are 10 online courses you can consider in 2019

As wonderful a parent as you may be, sometimes there might arise situations where you might be unable to tackle or understand your child well. A little help from experts in such cases wouldn’t be unwelcome, right? Here are 10 online parenting courses, offered by Indian organisations and international universities, which you can pursue from home to understand how to raise your child well.

1. Parents Essentials-Asian College of Teachers (School for Special Educational Needs Teachers)

This course offers all the knowledge parents require about child care, from babysitting, child development, behaviour management, child psychology to communication. The course also educates learners on the basic food hygiene practices, which covers “food poisoning, bacteria, contamination, temperature control, preparing and presenting food, spoilage and prevention, delivery and storage, personal hygiene, cleaning and disinfection, food pests, premises and equipment & food safety control.” On completion of the course, candidates are awarded certificates.

2. WOW Parenting

This online course guides parents on how to groom their children and deal with them effectively. It gives an insight into parenting through scientifically proven techniques using videos and live interactions for developing the child’s four core areas, namely behaviour, communication, psychological needs and performance.

3. Successful Parenting Workshop by Pariskshit Jobanputra

With an aim to make parents “happy and stress-free”, this online course helps one identify and rectify mistakes parents often commit while handling their child. It involves training on topics like how to make a child academically more successful, how to stop saying ‘No’ and have a more cooperative child, improving communication and tackling a child’s behavioural problems.

4. Parenting by All Indian Teacher Training Academy

In this course, parents can learn how to create resilient and responsible children, and to encourage in them patience and mindfulness. Parents will also be shown the difference between discipline versus control. Courses on co-parenting and divorce education are also available.

5. Everyday Parenting: The ABCs of Child-Rearing by Yale University

Everyday Parenting suggests techniques that will help parents of toddlers to teenagers develop the desired behaviour in children. The course debunks certain myths surrounding parenting, while rectifying ineffective strategies in child care. The course introduces one to proven methods of sound parenting.

6. Child Nutrition and Cooking by Stanford University

This course guides parents on regulating a child’s eating habits. Parents learn about what constitutes a healthy diet for children and how to cook for them. The course also gives an elaborate understanding of the health risks associated with a child’s unhealthy diet.

7. Understanding Child Development: From Synapse to Society by Utrecht University

This course delves into the factors that influence a child’s development. Child development is studied at various levels of understanding, from different perspectives and disciplines. The course also analyses cognitive and motor development, language, and social and emotional development.

8. Parenting Skills to Raise Responsible, Mature Children by Udemy

This course helps parents build an atmosphere of harmony and love at home. It encourages parents to give up on parenting techniques that weaken relationships and guides them on how to enforce discipline without being heavy-handed. Through this course, parents will learn how to improve communication with children and build mutual trust.

9. No-Drama Parenting: A Crash Course in Stress Free Parenting by Udemy

This course offers an extensive guide to stress-free parenting, which is beneficial to both the parent and the child. It aims to help parents deal with parenting challenges and teaches them about the dynamics of an ideal family.

10. Positive Parenting Program by Vidhyanidhi Education Society

Assisted by a team of professionals with thorough knowledge of child and adult psychology, this course trains parents in a set of skills that facilitate effective parenting. It teaches parents to raise children in a household based on democratic values.