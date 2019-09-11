Onam 2019: How to celebrate the festival with kids

Onam Festival 2019: Onam, the annual harvest festival of Kerala, is a great occasion to expose your child to the cultural diversity of the country while explaining the significance of the festival and celebrating it with pomp.

Here are some things you can involve your child in during the time of the festival:

1. Talk to kids about the festival

Not just celebrations, you should also get your child interested in knowing more about Onam. The festival falls on the 22nd nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam. You can refer to children’s books to explain the festival in details or share myths and legends associated with the festival.

2. Get kids to help you prepare Onam Sadya

Onam Sadya or the special feast on this occasion comprises more than two dozen dishes for nine courses, which are served on plantain leaves. Get your kids to help you prepare easy dishes. Ask them to serve the food on plantain leaves for the family and guests.

3. Make Pookalam with kids

Pookalam refers to the traditional flower decorations in front of the houses, designed like a rangoli. This is the time to encourage your child’s creativity and get them to help you make the flower decorations.

4. Make DIY crafts

Kids can make DIY elephant or Mahabali (whose spirit is said to visit Kerala during this time) wall hangings or cards and display them around the house.

5. Plan a day out

To help kids absorb the essence of the festival, take them out to attend music concerts, traditional dance programmes, boat races, carnivals or exhibitions.

6. Visit relatives

Festivals are a great time to mingle with relatives and friends and celebrate together. This will also improve your child’s social skills.