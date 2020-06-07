Lockdown parenting: On weekends, my son is a rebel, says actor Juuhi Babbar Soni

‘I think I am much, much calmer now. There is a lot of patience.’ (Source: Instagram @juuhithesoniibabbar) ‘I think I am much, much calmer now. There is a lot of patience.’ (Source: Instagram @juuhithesoniibabbar)

When it comes to parenting, there is no one way to do it. And yet, when they become parents, people — celebs and non-celebs alike — say their children suddenly become their priority. In an interesting conversation with Express Parenting, actor Juuhi Babbar Soni talks about her journey of raising her son and balancing work and home life.

“I think I am much, much calmer now. There is a lot of patience. And I think it is just the happiness within me that shows in my personality all the time,” she says about the changes that motherhood has brought in her personality.

Babbar says when the lockdown was first announced, she thought she would have a lot more time to do everything she has been wanting to do, starting from an online course. But, she says she is keeping busier these days. “It is not just cooking, but other household chores, too. And the biggest chore is keeping my son constructively busy. Anup (husband Anup Soni) and I realised that there is no way other than creating a proper timetable and schedule for Imaan. And what is nice is that we have been able to stick to it,” she says, adding unlike many other kids, her son goes to bed by 10 pm.

“On weekends, my son is a rebel. He is doing a good amount of studying with online assignments. He is spending a lot of time doing Math and English. My friend introduced us to this Spanish class online and Imaan said he wants to do it. I think he has done fantastically this entire month. He has always been into sports, especially football. He has always been such a physically active kid — and we thought this (lockdown) may take a toll on him. So, Anup has started a workout session with him,” she explains.

The father-son duo spends half an hour doing push-ups, pull-ups, jumping jacks and burpees, she says, adding it is a good way to bond with the kid and keep them physically active.

Babbar further says she and husband Anup are trying to keep fit in lockdown, and are being strict about their diet. And because of this, their son also keeps away from junk food like chips, burgers, pizzas, and the like.

