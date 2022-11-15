scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Olivia Wilde on single parenting after split from Jason Sudeikis: ‘Reshaping a family is tricky’

“It’s actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way. My priority is them, as long as they’re happy and they’re healthy," said Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis broke up in 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Taking care of kids as a single parent is fraught with challenges. The ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘ director Olivia Wilde has spoken up about how “tough” it has been to “reshape her family” post her breakup with Jason Sudeikis. “It’s allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means, and love,” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show as she discussed her two children — son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5 — whom she shares with her ex-fiance Jason.

“It’s actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way. My priority is them, as long as they’re happy and they’re healthy,” she added.

Speaking about the advantages of a blended family, Olivia said that it is “hard but doable”

“There are so many families that are blended and different shapes,” she opined adding, “If you can surround them with so much love, then it’s okay. But it’s tricky because we’re not doing it in private.”

Addressing the custody battle with Jason for the kids, Olivia said she is aware a lot of “stuff is out there”, but, “I mean, I’m not on the internet, I’m not on Instagram. So, I think that really helps, and just focusing on what’s real, your trusted circle of friends, what’s real, things that make you happy, people you love, people who love you, and like, just keeping your mind on what’s real. I think that’s how I get through it.”

As per a Page Six report, the news of the former couple’s breakup broke in November 2020; however, Olivia recently revealed the duo had called it quits months prior. They got engaged in 2013.

“Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic,” Olivia was quoted as saying in her Vanity Fair cover story.

“Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses,” she added.

